Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,662 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 29.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amcor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

