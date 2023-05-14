Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

