Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 248.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $104.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

