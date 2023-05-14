Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $402.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $404.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

