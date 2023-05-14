Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.13 Million Holdings in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 767,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,482 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BARK were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BARK by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,043,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after buying an additional 3,184,508 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in BARK by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BARK by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 449,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BARK by 839.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,000 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BARK by 33.4% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,640,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 410,410 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BARK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Activity

BARK Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Matt Meeker acquired 34,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $49,621.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 9,864,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,106,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zahir Ibrahim bought 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 850,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,317,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 174,700 shares of company stock worth $267,021. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BARK stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $188.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.82. BARK, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.77.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that BARK, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

