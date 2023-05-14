Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.13 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ventas by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,088,000 after buying an additional 1,421,125 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,098,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,509,000 after buying an additional 812,701 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 88.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,238,000 after buying an additional 785,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after buying an additional 761,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ventas by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,982,000 after buying an additional 719,975 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $46.49 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -258.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

