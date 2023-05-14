Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.25 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $2,696,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,481 shares in the company, valued at $95,194,419.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE:FCN opened at $176.06 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.09 and a 12-month high of $205.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.57.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

