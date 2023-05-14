Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.27 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.