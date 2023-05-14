Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.28 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $43.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

