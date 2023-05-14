Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.40.

STERIS Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $210.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $236.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.