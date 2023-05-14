Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,776.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75,741 shares of company stock worth $2,620,896 and have sold 30,036,700 shares worth $1,033,806,382. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

