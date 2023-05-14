Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 90,308 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,308 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CCSI stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCSI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, CFO James C. Malone purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $152,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,752.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.