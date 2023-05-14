Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 215,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 188,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

BDN opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $622.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.99%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 304.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

