Nordea Investment Management AB Takes Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,862,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,769,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,294,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,159,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,241,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,354,000 after acquiring an additional 418,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 115.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

IDYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

