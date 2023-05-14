Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.93.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

