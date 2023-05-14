ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 306.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 26,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $81.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

