Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,242 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 197.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

CCJ stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

