Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 79.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,174 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in United Airlines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in United Airlines by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in United Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UAL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

