Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 74.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO John Kline bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,810.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 229,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,342.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John Kline purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,810.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,342.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,420,681 shares in the company, valued at $86,821,967.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 324,600 shares of company stock worth $3,820,280. 10.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $13.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.10%.

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.