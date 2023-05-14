Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $420,000 Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $114.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.60 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $57,579.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,949.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $57,579.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,949.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $41,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,884 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

