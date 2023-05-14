Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $435,000 Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,781,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,467,000 after buying an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,415,816 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Whirlpool Price Performance

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $130.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $187.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.23 and its 200-day moving average is $141.17.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.