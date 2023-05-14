Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $436,000 Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 230.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NXST opened at $159.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.29 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.12.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.