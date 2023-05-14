Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $439,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.94 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

