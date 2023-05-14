Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $513,000 Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 128.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,623,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 150,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average is $91.82. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.