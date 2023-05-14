Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $82.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.43. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.28.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,158,214 shares of company stock worth $47,244,828. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.