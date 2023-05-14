Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $429,000 in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Enovix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Enovix
In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,301,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 34,899 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $382,493.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,895,418.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 179,590 shares of company stock worth $1,868,554 over the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Enovix Price Performance
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.
Enovix Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
