Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $447,000 in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $7,603,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $3,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,906 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $882.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.