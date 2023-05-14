Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $449,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 410,654 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 194.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 343,087 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,166,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 315,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $483,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,942,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $483,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,942,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,746 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HALO stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 141.30%. The business had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.