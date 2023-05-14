Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.34. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $95.18.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

