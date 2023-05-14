Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 280 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $1,666,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,781,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 514.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBH stock opened at $158.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.57. VanEck Biotech ETF has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $170.25.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

