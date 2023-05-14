Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 625 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $124.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.38. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.