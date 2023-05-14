Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $1,770,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Wingstop by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $1,669,273. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wingstop Stock Up 0.2 %

WING has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.17.

WING opened at $207.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.97 and a 200-day moving average of $167.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.71, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

