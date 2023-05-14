Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,781 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

PATK stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.88. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $77.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Stories

