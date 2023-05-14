Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,312 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after buying an additional 1,469,638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after buying an additional 1,775,711 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 329.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 448,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 320.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 428,994 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.32.

Shares of COIN opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $116.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $128,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,086. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

