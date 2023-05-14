Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BMO opened at $87.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.50%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

