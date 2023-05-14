Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,920 shares of company stock valued at $42,540,839. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Price Performance

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.37.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 97.52%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.