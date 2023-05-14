Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,530 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.06. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

