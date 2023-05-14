Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 16,480 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,480 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Enhabit worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHAB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

EHAB opened at $12.22 on Friday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $612.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.15 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enhabit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

