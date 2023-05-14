Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,792 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 130,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.05. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

