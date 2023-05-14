Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,922 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 455.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,944 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $19,681,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth about $15,486,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 337.1% in the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 276,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 213,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $65.37.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.2708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.09%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.74%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

