Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,137 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

