Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,348 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Chewy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Chewy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Chewy Price Performance

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,861. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 308.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.