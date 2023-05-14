Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 587 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

