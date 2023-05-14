Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of RYT opened at $259.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $283.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
