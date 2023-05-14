Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $18.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

