PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.