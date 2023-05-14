PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to $165.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PerkinElmer stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $674.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

