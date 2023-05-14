Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $13,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.48. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.