Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Pool worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pool by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $338.65 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

