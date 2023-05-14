PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,917 shares of company stock valued at $17,650,743 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $68.43 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

